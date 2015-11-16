Nov 16 Marriott International Inc will buy Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at $12.2 billion to create the world's largest hotel chain.

Starwood shareholders will receive 0.92 shares of Marriott Class A common stock and $2 in cash for each Starwood share held, the companies said. (bit.ly/1lr8xLt) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)