(Adds comments from executives, analyst; updates shares)
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Feb 17 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
said Chief Executive Frits van Paasschen had stepped
down, a week after the hotel operator announced the spinoff of
its timeshare business.
Starwood, the owner of the St. Regis and Sheraton hotel
brands, named Director Adam Aron, 60, as interim CEO and said it
was looking internally and externally for a permanent CEO.
"Let me be clear that this change has nothing to do with any
disagreement over strategy. We're looking for someone who can
galvanize the troops and move us forward to achieve our goals,"
Chairman Bruce Duncan said.
Duncan said the new CEO would likely have experience in the
hospitality industry.
Paasschen, 53, who became Starwood's CEO in September 2007,
pushed for growth in international markets despite tepid lodging
demand in emerging markets.
"Our net rooms growth needs to be bigger and we'll try to
pull every arrow in our quiver that we can to make that happen,"
Aron said.
Paasschen's departure comes less than a year after Vasant
Prabhu resigned as chief financial officer.
Starwood has underperformed rivals Marriott International
Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp and Hilton Worldwide
Holdings Inc, which are less exposed to international
markets.
The company forecast a lower-than-expected full-year profit
last week, partly due to a stronger dollar.
"Investors were also frustrated by slower asset sales and
the lack of clarity on capital allocation, which included
several missteps from senior leadership in communicating a
coherent strategy," FBR Capital Markets & Co analyst Nikhil
Bhalla wrote in a note.
Starwood has adopted an "asset-light" strategy, under which
it has sold properties worth about $1.5 billion over the past
two years. The spinoff of Starwood's timeshare business is the
latest in that plan.
Paasschen will continue as a consultant to assist in the
transition, Starwood said.
Starwood's shares were up 2.9 percent at $80.87 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Up to Friday's close, Starwood's shares had risen about 3
percent in the past 52 weeks, compared with a 54 percent rise in
Marriott's shares and a 30 percent increase in Hilton's shares.
(Additional reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel and Don Sebastian)