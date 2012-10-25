Oct 25 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc , whose brands include Sheraton and Westin, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but cut its full-year forecast for revPAR growth due to slowing business in China.

Starwood now expects revPAR, a key metric to measure hotel health, to grow 5 to 6 percent in 2012, down from its previous forecast of 6 to 8 percent.

RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying average daily room rate by occupancy rate, fell sharply in Asia-Pacific to 4.3 percent in the third quarter from 9.3 percent in the April-June period.

The slowdown was more significant in Asia, particularly in China, because of supply-demand imbalances, exports slowdown and uncertainty over political leadership changes, Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu said on a post-earnings conference call.

"It may take some time for the demand to catch up with all the supply, following the hotel boom in China," FBR Capital Markets analyst Nikhil Bhalla said.

The company, which manages hotels and franchises properties under its many brands, raised red flags ranging from high inflation and political instability in Argentina to the impending leadership change in China.

"They didn't seem to be very certain about the direction where the trends are going, and that's unsettling," analyst Bhalla said.

Any increase in revPAR in North America is unlikely in the current quarter, as corporate America remains cautious ahead of the presidential elections and fiscal cliff discussions, CFO Prabhu added.

North America revPAR fell 2 percentage points to 5.3 percent in the third quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

The company, which also has the W, St. Regis, Le Meridien and Aloft brands, earned 58 cents per share from continuing operations in the third quarter, excluding items.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.46 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 53 cents per share on revenue of $1.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Starwood, raised its full-year earnings forecast to $2.55 to $2.57 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $2.49 to $2.56.

Rival Marriott International forecast a full-year profit below analysts' expectations citing weakness in international markets.

Starwood shares, which gained about 14 percent in value in the third quarter, were trading down about 4 percent at $51.51 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.