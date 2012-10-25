Oct 25 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
, whose brands include Sheraton and Westin, posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, but cut its full-year
forecast for revPAR growth due to slowing business in China.
Starwood now expects revPAR, a key metric to measure hotel
health, to grow 5 to 6 percent in 2012, down from its previous
forecast of 6 to 8 percent.
RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying average daily
room rate by occupancy rate, fell sharply in Asia-Pacific to 4.3
percent in the third quarter from 9.3 percent in the April-June
period.
The slowdown was more significant in Asia, particularly in
China, because of supply-demand imbalances, exports slowdown and
uncertainty over political leadership changes, Chief Financial
Officer Vasant Prabhu said on a post-earnings conference call.
"It may take some time for the demand to catch up with all
the supply, following the hotel boom in China," FBR Capital
Markets analyst Nikhil Bhalla said.
The company, which manages hotels and franchises properties
under its many brands, raised red flags ranging from high
inflation and political instability in Argentina to the
impending leadership change in China.
"They didn't seem to be very certain about the direction
where the trends are going, and that's unsettling," analyst
Bhalla said.
Any increase in revPAR in North America is unlikely in the
current quarter, as corporate America remains cautious ahead of
the presidential elections and fiscal cliff discussions, CFO
Prabhu added.
North America revPAR fell 2 percentage points to 5.3 percent
in the third quarter.
THIRD QUARTER
The company, which also has the W, St. Regis, Le Meridien
and Aloft brands, earned 58 cents per share from continuing
operations in the third quarter, excluding items.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.46 billion.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 53 cents
per share on revenue of $1.47 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Starwood, raised its full-year earnings forecast to $2.55 to
$2.57 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $2.49 to $2.56.
Rival Marriott International forecast a full-year
profit below analysts' expectations citing weakness in
international markets.
Starwood shares, which gained about 14 percent in value in
the third quarter, were trading down about 4 percent at $51.51
on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.