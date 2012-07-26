July 26 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as room rates rose, and said it is on track to achieve its target of a 6 to 8 percent growth in revenue per room for the year.

Starwood, which franchises hotels under brands such as W, Sheraton and Westin, said net income came to $122 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $131 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 70 cents per share from continuing operations.

Quarterly revenue rose to $1.62 billion from $1.43 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $1.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.