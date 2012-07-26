* Q2 adj EPS $0.70 vs est $0.62
* Q2 rev up 14 pct
* Raises FY adjusted EPS outlook to $2.49 to $2.56
* Keeps full-year revPAR view
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct
By Bijoy Anandoth Koyitty
July 26 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
raised its full-year earnings forecast after strong
growth in the Americas and Asia helped it to post a robust
second quarter.
Starwood, which franchises hotels under brands such as W,
Sheraton and Westin, also said it is on track to achieve its
target of a 6 to 8 percent growth in revenue per room for the
year.
In contrast to rival Marriott International, which
cut its 2012 fee revenue forecast due to international weakness,
Starwood said it is benefiting from tight supply in the high-end
category in North America, Japan and Europe.
"We do compare our results to Marriott's ... and Sheraton
comfortably outperformed ... Sheraton is clearly driving our
growth in the US," Chief Executive Frits van Paasschen said on a
conference call with analysts.
Apart from Sheraton, Starwood's brands such as W, Westin,
St. Regis and Le Méridien are also targeted at high-end
customers.
"Starwood is positioned at the highest end, mainly in upper
lifestyle and luxury properties, and those are doing better,"
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Rachael Rothman said.
As Starwood's strong results douse the concerns raised by
Marriott, the focus now shifts to Hyatt Hotels
Corp, which will report results next week.
Going by the Starwood example, Hyatt is also expected to do
well as they are well-positioned at the higher-end, Rothman
said.
For the second quarter, Starwood's revenue per available
room, or revPAR, a key revenue measure, rose 6.9 percent.
By region, revPAR rose 7.3 percent in North America, 6.1
percent in Latin America, 11.2 percent in Africa and the Middle
East and 9.3 percent in Asia-Pacific. Europe revPAR grew 2.3
percent.
EUROPE STABLE, PROMISING CHINA
Starwood said it expects Europe to do well in the third
quarter, helped by the Olympics, good backlog in cities like
Rome, and on strong dollar earnings powered by U.S. leisure
customers.
The company said it expects average revenue per room in
Europe to remain stable or even improve in the fourth quarter.
Irrespective of a slowdown in China, Starwood said it saw
opportunities for high-end hotels due to a supply crunch.
"So unless you think China will stall permanently, it
appears that there is much more risk in missing out on the
growth than living through the fits and starts inevitable in an
economy this large and growing this fast," a company executive
said on the call.
For the full year, Starwood expects earnings of $2.49 to
$2.56 per share, excluding items, up from its prior forecast of
$2.35 to $2.46 per share.
Starwood said net income for the second quarter fell to $122
million, or 62 cents per share, from $131 million, or 68 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, it earned 70 cents per share from
continuing operations.
Starwood Hotels' shares, which have shed 13 percent of their
value in the last three months, rose as much as 6 percent on
Thursday. The results also drove the broader Dow Jones U.S.
Hotels Index up 2 percent.
Shares of rival Host Hotels & Resorts rose 2
percent, while those of Marriott rose 1 percent. Hyatt shares
were flat.