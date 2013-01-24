BRIEF-Dongguan Winnerway Industrial Zone to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
Jan 24 Starwood Property Trust Inc and investment firm Starwood Capital Group said they would buy LNR Property LLC for $1.05 billion in cash to expand the trust's real estate servicing and financing business.
Diversified real estate investment firm LNR Property is owned by hedge funds Cerberus Capital Management, Oaktree Capital Management, commercial lender iStar Financial Inc and Vornado Realty Trust.
Starwood Capital Group will pay $197 million for LNR's U.S. Commercial Property Group and for 50 percent of LNR's ownership in real estate site Auction.com.
Starwood Property will pay $856 million for the rest of LNR's assets, including its U.S. special servicing business.
HONG KONG, June 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.