Feb 11 Sony Pictures Entertainment and U.S.
pay-TV channel Starz extended their agreement that
gives Starz exclusive rights to Sony Pictures' movies through
2021, dealing a blow to Netflix Inc's ambitions of
striking a deal with the Japanese company.
Netflix signed a landmark deal with Walt Disney Co
in December, becoming the first video-delivery service to get
exclusive access to all of Disney's major movies, stirring
speculation that Netflix would go after Sony Pictures next.
Shares of Starz were up 7 percent at $17.74 in early trading
on the Nasdaq, while those of Netflix were down 1.3 percent at
$178.63.
The previous agreement between Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony
Corp, and Starz covered film releases through 2016, the
companies said in a statement.
Sony Pictures' films such as "The Amazing Spider-Man", "21
Jump Street", "Zero Dark Thirty", "Men In Black 3" and "Resident
Evil: Retribution" will be shown on Starz channels in 2013.
Starz, spun off from Liberty Media last month,
runs eponymous movie and TV channels, as well as the Encore
movie channel. It competes with Time Warner Inc's HBO
and CBS Corp's Showtime.