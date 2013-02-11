* New movie deal runs through 2021
* "Amazing Spider-Man," "Zero Dark Thirty" to be shown in
2013
* Deal may be worth about $300 mln per year - analyst
* Starz shares rise 11 pct, Netflix shares fall 2 pct
(Adds Starz, analyst comments; updates shares)
Feb 11 Sony Pictures Entertainment and U.S.
pay-TV network Starz extended an agreement that gives
Starz exclusive rights to Sony movies through 2021, blocking
Netflix Inc from striking a deal with the Hollywood
studio.
Netflix signed a landmark agreement in December to stream
first-run Walt Disney Co movies, and CEO Reed Hastings
told analysts in January that his video subscription service was
interested in securing the rights to Sony movies as well.
Starz shares climbed 7.3 percent to $17.89 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq. Netflix shares fell 2 percent to $177.23,
also on Nasdaq. Shares of Sony Corp, the Japanese parent of the
Sony movie studio, rose 0.3 percent to $14.96 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said he believed the terms were
"consistent with other recent agreements between traditional
premium TV networks and major Hollywood studios."
Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne estimated Starz
currently pays about $200 million annually for 35-50 films per
year. "Our assumption that Starz will have to pay 5 percent
higher per film rates on Sony films beginning with 2017 releases
may be conservative," said Swinburne, who rates Starz "equal
weight."
Stifel Nicholas analysts said the Starz/Sony agreement was
"likely priced in the $300 million per year range, similar to
what the Disney deal with Netflix was recently priced at."
"While we would expect investor relief today, we continue to
remain 'sell' rated as we see continued margin erosion at
Starz," they said.
Sony Pictures' films such as "The Amazing Spider-Man", "21
Jump Street", "Zero Dark Thirty", "Men In Black 3" and "Resident
Evil: Retribution" will be shown on Starz channels in 2013.
Starz provided Netflix with both Disney and Sony movies
until early 2012, when the two companies ended their partnership
after they failed to negotiate a pricing system that required
Netflix customers to pay more for some Starz content.
Starz, spun off from John Malone's Liberty Media
last month, runs eponymous movie and TV channels, as well as the
Encore movie channel. It competes with Time Warner Inc's
HBO and CBS Corp's Showtime.
The previous agreement between Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony
Corp, and Starz covered film releases through 2016, the
companies said in a statement.
Netflix has been trying to beef up original content and
hopes its new Kevin Spacey series "House of Cards," will be the
first step in its plan to shake up the television landscape.
The company reported a surprisingly strong
holiday quarter in January, easing near-term concerns about its
costly expansion plans and its movie and TV bill.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Sayantani Ghosh
in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Sriraj Kalluvila and
Andrew Hay)