Sept 15 Cable network operator AMC Networks Inc is in talks to buy billionaire John Malone's premium TV cable network Starz, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

AMC, known for shows including "The Walking Dead", was in preliminary talks with Starz in which Malone is the largest individual investor, the report said on Tuesday. (bloom.bg/1LwDFi9)

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)