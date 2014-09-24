People walk in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India (SBI) in Mumbai February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI Top lender State Bank of India said on Wednesday its board had approved a 10-for-one stock split.

SBI will reduce the face value of each equity share to 1 rupee from 10 rupees now, it said in a regulatory filing.

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) and top private sector lender ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) this month approved stock splits. Companies typically split shares to make those attractive for retail investors.

Ahead of the announcement, SBI shares closed 2.7 percent down at 2,486.35 rupees, underperforming a 0.2 percent fall in the Nifty.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)