US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 24 SBI Life Insurance Chief Executive Arijit Basu:
* Says parent State Bank of India to start talks with life insurance partner BNP Paribas on BNP increasing stake in JV
* Says government executive order on insurance sends a "positive message" to investors
* SBI owns 74 pct of SBI Life, BNP Paribas Cardif owns 26 pct
* India resorts to executive decree for insurance reforms Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss