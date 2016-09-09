HONG KONG, Sept 9 (IFR) - State Bank of India, acting through its Dubai IFC branch, will meet investors from Monday for a US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 offering.

The transaction would be the first of its kind from India, potentially opening a funding route for the country's thinly-capitalised banks, who need to sell Basel III-compliant loss-absorbing capital to boost their Tier 1 ratios.

Meetings will take place in Hong Kong, Singapore and London.

SBI, India's largest public sector bank, is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-. The notes are expected to be rated B1 by Moody's and B+ by S&P.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, SBI Capital Markets and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Frances Yoon,; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)