Earnings, resources stocks help European shares hold at 21-month highs
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds quote and details, updates prices)
MUMBAI, March 31 State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Tuesday it had received approval for divestment of its stake in private life insurer SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd by up to 10 percent.
The executive committee of the central board of the bank authorised the divestment on Monday, State Bank of India said in a statement to the exchanges.
SBI Life Insurance is a joint venture between the State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif, the life, property and casualty insurance arm of France's BNP Paribas SA. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds quote and details, updates prices)
May 9 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 13 bids for 56.84 billion rupees ($879.33 million) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)