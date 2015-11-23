BRIEF-Delta Corp approves floor price of QIP at 162.78 rupees/share
* Says approved floor price of QIP at 162.78 rupees/share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r3gs4m) Further company coverage:
Ignore the alert "EGM of shareholders on Dec 21 to approve allotment of equity shares under preferential allotment" as it was inadvertently coded to State Bank of India, an unrelated company.
For the correct alert, please click on
* Says approved floor price of QIP at 162.78 rupees/share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r3gs4m) Further company coverage:
* Says co not been informed of any such stake sale by the promoter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: