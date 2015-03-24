* Loan growth may rise to 15 pct in coming fiscal year
* Bad loan situation better but turnaround may take three
quarters
* Cut in cash reserve ratio would help banks reduce lending
rates
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Devidutta Tripathy and Clara Ferreira-Marques
MUMBAI, March 24 State Bank of India
expects credit growth to accelerate in the year beginning in
April to as much as 15 percent, as the economy picks up and the
bank begins to work through its bad debt pile, its chairman said
on Tuesday.
Arundhati Bhattacharya said in an interview that increased
investment from India's large corporates, including in
government auctions of mobile airwaves and coal concessions,
would help fuel growth and speed up lending after "very very
low" credit growth this year.
For the current year ending this month, the country's
largest lender expects credit growth of below 10 percent, she
said.
"While we have grown slowly on the top line, we have cleaned
up our balance sheet," Bhattacharya said. "Overall the impact is
large, but we are comfortable with this. We believe this was a
period of consolidation."
India's economic slowdown over the past two fiscal years
has dragged banks' loan growth levels to multi-year lows, while
bad debts surged as companies struggled to repay.
State-run SBI, with 215,000 employees, more than 16,000
branches and roughly a quarter of India's banking assets, was
among the casualties and bad loans swelled.
Bhattacharya, who has led SBI since late 2013 and is one of
the country's highest profile bankers, said it could take
another three quarters for the bank to see a turnaround in bad
loans, though the level of strain was lessening.
"Still, there are many corporates that are on the precipice,
and for them to recede from the precipice, we need economic
activity to happen," she said. "We want that economic activity
to kick up into high gear."
Restructured and bad loans together account for more than a
tenth of all Indian bank loans. That portion was 8.6 percent for
SBI as of December -- bad loans alone rose only marginally from
a quarter earlier to nearly $10 billion.
Bhattacharya added SBI was prepared for a new rule requiring
higher provisions for restructured loans after April 1,
describing the extra burden as "tolerable".
Indian banks have come under fire for holding on to high
lending rates despite two policy rate cuts by the central bank
-- a move firms say may protect bank margins, but hinders the
expected economic pick up. Banks have cited weak credit demand,
but also a lack of liquidity.
Bhattacharya said a cut in India's cash reserve ratio, the
share of deposits which lenders must hold with the central bank,
would "definitely help" banks to cut lending rates.
"We can put money which is today not earning anything, into
earning assets. That cushion that we get it enables us to
transmit faster," she said.
Efforts by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to
overhaul foreign investment have also touched the financial
sector, and parliament this month approved rule changes to allow
foreign partners to hold stakes of as much as 49 percent.
SBI is in talks with its life insurance joint venture
partner BNP Paribas Cardif over a potential stake sale, and
could also consider a listing of the unit, Bhattacharya said.
The listing could take more than a year, she said.
She also dismissed any immediate plan to merge SBI's five
subsidiaries, known as associate banks, which she said needed to
strengthen operations.
"Obviously it will not happen during this calendar year.
Whether we'll look at it next calendar year? We'll have a look."
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs; editing by Susan Thomas)