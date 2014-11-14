MUMBAI Nov 14 State Bank of India (SBI) , the nation's top lender by assets, reported a 30.5 percent increase in quarterly profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans increased.

SBI, which accounts for about a quarter of loans and deposits in India, said standalone net profit rose to 31 billion rupees ($502.92 million) during its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, from 23.75 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average had expected the bank to report a net profit of 32.54 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

($1 = 61.6400 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)