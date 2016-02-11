MUMBAI Feb 11 State Bank of India, the
nation's top lender by assets, reported a 62 percent fall in
quarterly profit although its bad loans rose less than expected.
SBI shares gained more than 5 percent after the results.
The lender, which accounts for almost a quarter of India's
banking business, said net profit was 11.15 billion rupees ($164
million) for its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared
with 29.1 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 33.08
billion rupees.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 5.1
percent in the December quarter from 4.15 percent in the
previous three months.
The Reserve Bank of India, the banking sector regulator, has
asked lenders to treat some troubled accounts as if they were
bad loans and make adequate provisions, as part of its efforts
to clean up bank balance sheets by March 2017.
($1 = 67.9925 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)