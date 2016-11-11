MUMBAI Nov 11 State Bank of India, the nation's biggest lender by assets, said on Friday its second-quarter net profit tumbled 35 percent, in line with estimates, as provisions for bad loans jumped.

Standalone net profit, not including contributions from subsidiaries or associates, slid to 25.38 billion rupees ($379 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 38.79 billion rupees a year earlier.

The result was broadly in line with the 25.33 billion rupees average of 19 analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 7.14 percent at the end of September from 6.94 percent at the end of June.

