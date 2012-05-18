KOLKATA State Bank of India, the country's top lender, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit and expects asset quality to improve further as it focuses on restructuring some corporate debt and boosts credit recovery mechanisms.

The state-run bank, which posted record profit in the March quarter, expects growth of 16 percent to 18 percent in loan demand in the fiscal year that started April 1, chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said.

Indian banks are seeing a surge in restructuring of company loans as slowing economic growth hits borrowers' ability to repay debts. As part of the process, banks negotiate relaxed repayment terms with struggling borrowers.

Non-performing, or bad, loans at Indian banks increased to 2.9 percent of the total book at end-December, up from 2.3 percent in March 2011, according to central bank data. Rating agency CRISIL expects it to rise to 3.2 percent by March 2013.

"Restructuring has helped in controlling slippages. We have to live with these high restructurings today and look for recoveries tomorrow," Chaudhuri said. "We have declared war on NPAs (non-performing assets) and we seem to be winning."

SBI is seeing some "stress" on its mid-sized corporate loan portfolio, which accounts for 19 percent of its credit book, and will be cautious in lending more to such clients, he said.

The bank, in which the government is a majority shareholder, reported net profit of 40.5 billion rupees for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March, up from 209 million rupees a year earlier.

The bank was expected to post a profit of 36 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net interest income in the March quarter rose about 44 percent to 115.9 billion rupees.

It set aside 28.37 billion rupees for bad loans in the March quarter, nearly 13 percent less than in the same period a year earlier, and compared with an 85 percent jump in provisions in the December quarter.

"In the case of SBI, most of the pain seems behind them and from here on the bank should be able to maintain healthy profitability relative to its peers," Vaibhav Agrawal, a banking sector analyst with Angel Broking, said.

Shares in SBI, valued at nearly $24 billion, ended nearly 5 percent higher, their biggest single-day gain in more than two months, to 1,940.55 rupees, helping the broader Mumbai market recoup its losses and close 0.5 percent higher.

SBI stock slumped 42 percent in 2011 on worries about worsening asset quality, as the RBI raised interest rates 13 times between March 2010 and October 2011 to contain price pressures.

Agrawal said the shares, which trade at 8.8 times one-year forward earnings, compared with 11.6 for No. 2 lender ICICI Bank, was "cheaply valued" and could rise about 25 percent over a 12-month period.

Loan demand in India is expected to pick up this year after the central bank cut its benchmark lending rate in April to help revive an economy that slowed to 6.1 percent in the three months to December, the weakest annual pace in almost three years.

The Reserve Bank of India expects loans to grow 17 percent in 2012/13, against 13 percent a year earlier.

SBI's loan book grew to 8.7 trillion rupees at the end of March, up 14.5 percent from a year earlier. The net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, rose to 3.89 percent in the March quarter from 3.07 percent a year ago.

SBI, which has given loans to some of India's most troubled borrowers including Kingfisher Airlines, said its net non-performing assets stood at 1.82 percent of total loans at the end of March, from 2.22 percent at end-December.

The bank was downgraded by Moody's Investors Service in October because of its thin capital base and worsening asset quality. The Indian government pumped 79 billion rupees into the bank in March through a preferential allotment of shares.

(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David Hulmes)