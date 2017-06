A cashier (L) counts currency notes as customers wait inside a bank in Hyderabad March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in public sector banks turn positive after April-June GDP data showed the farm sector grew more strongly than expected, easing worries of rural non-performing assets.

Farm output rose 2.9 in the April-June quarter. State banks are seen particularly exposed to the farming sector.

State Bank of India (SBI.NS) gains 0.8 percent, Bank of India (BOI.NS) rises 0.9 percent, while Union bank (UNBK.NS) gains 2.8 percent.

The Nifty falls 0.46 percent while the Sensex falls 0.25 percent.