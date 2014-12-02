Reuters Market Eye - Shares in state-controlled banks with higher available-for-sale bonds gain.

Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) up 3 percent, Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS) gains 2.6 percent.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOBK.NS) is up 0.8 percent, Bank of India (BOI.NS) rises 1 percent, Canara Bank (CNBK.NS) up 0.7 percent

Falling bond yields may lead to treasury gains on bond portfolios - Traders.

State-run banks are the biggest buyers of government debt in markets, so higher bond prices can boost their earnings.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.01 percent at 0641 GMT, after earlier rising to as much as 8.11 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India held interest rates steady, but said it could cut interest rates by early next year.

The 10-year bond yield has fallen 75 bps in 2014 so far, as of Monday's close.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)