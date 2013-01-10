WASHINGTON Jan 10 The State Department said on
Thursday it strongly supports a rule forcing energy companies to
disclose payments made to foreign governments that is currently
being challenged in federal court by four business groups,
according to a document provided to Reuters.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's rule, which was
required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, requires
that certain companies disclose any payments made to further the
exploration, extraction, processing and export of oil, natural
gas or minerals.
The State Department document said the SEC rule "directly
advances our foreign policy interests in increasing transparency
and reducing corruption."