HONG KONG May 29 State Grid Corp of China
said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy electricity
transmission assets in Brazil from Spain's Actividades de
Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (ACS) for $531 million and assume
debt of $411 million, the latest in a series of overseas
acquisitions by Chinese power companies.
State Grid Corp's wholly-owned subsidiary State Grid
International Development Ltd will take over seven high-voltage
electricity transmission assets in Brazil from ACS, it said in a
statement via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which acted
as exclusive financial advisor to State Grid on the deal.
ACS was advised by Mediobanca on the transaction, the
statement said.
China's cashed up state power groups have been scooping up
bargains, with dominant power distributor State Grid
establishing a presence in the Philippines, Brazil and Portugal.
