By Charlie Zhu and Michelle Chen
HONG KONG May 29 State Grid Corp of China
has agreed to buy electricity transmission assets in
Brazil from Spanish builder Actividades de Construcción y
Servicios SA (ACS) for $531 million and assume debt of
$411 million, the latest in a series of overseas acquisitions by
Chinese power companies.
State Grid Corp's wholly-owned subsidiary State Grid
International Development Ltd will take over seven high-voltage
electricity transmission assets in Brazil from ACS, according to
a statement via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which
acted as exclusive financial advisor to State Grid on the deal.
ACS has been seeking to cut debts by selling non-strategic
assets. The company had been looking for buyers of 750 megawatts
of renewable energy assets, power transmission assets in Brazil,
desalination plants and various motorway assets to raise an
estimated 3 billion euros this year.
China's cashed up state power groups have been scooping up
bargains in the past few years, with dominant power distributor
State Grid - the world's largest state utility - establishing a
presence in the Philippines, Brazil and Portugal.
Sinopec Group, state parent of Asia's largest refiner
Sinopec Corp , has also made
multi-billion dollar oil asset acquisitions from European
companies in Brazil in the past year.
Sinopec last year paid $3.5 billion for an offshore oil
stake in Brazil from Portugal's state-controlled Galp,
which wanted to raise cash as the euro zone debt crisis crushes
Portugal's finances.
State Grid's latest transaction in Brazil will be its second
investment in the fast-growing Latin American economy and fourth
major investment outside of China, the statement said.
State Grid signed a deal early this year to buy a 25 percent
stake in Portuguese power grid operator Redes Energeticas
Nacionais SGPS SA (REN) for about $508 million. In
December 2010, it bought seven Brazilian power transmission
concessions with investments totalling nearly $1 billion.
In January 2009, a consortium led by State Grid took over
operation of the Philippine power grid after winning an auction
for a 25-year operating licence for $3.95 billion.
With a total length of approximately 2,792 km, the seven
electricity transmission assets bought by State Grid from ACS
span eight states in Brazil, the statement said.
A majority of the assets to be acquired are currently in
operation, with the remainder expected to begin commercial
operation by the end of this year.
ACS was advised by Mediobanca on the transaction, the
statement said.