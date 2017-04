Auto rickshaws wait in front of the head office of State Bank of India (SBI) in New Delhi August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in state-owned banks rise on attractive valuations compared to their private sector peers, dealers say.

"Private banks are quoting at almost twice the valuation of state-owned banks," an institutional dealer said.

State Bank of India gains 1.1 percent while Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS) is up 2.8 percent.

Among midcap state-owned banks, Union Bank of India (UNBK.NS) gains 4 percent while Oriental Bank of Commerce (ORBC.NS) is up 3.8 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)