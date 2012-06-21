June 21 The rate of decline in U.S. state
pension funding levels has slowed, and some states show
improvement, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on
Thursday, but it noted that unprecedented reforms will take time
to kick in.
The credit rating agency said the average funded ratio - a
measure of funds' assets versus liabilities - for the 50 U.S.
states had declined in 2010 to 73.7 percent from 75 percent in
2009.
The 1.6 percent decline compares with a 7 percent fall from
2008-09, an improvement, but one that is unlikely to quell
widespread concerns.
"While there is some evidence of stabilization as we look
into 2011 data, we expect that the future direction of pension
funded ratios will be colored by the active debate over reform
and reporting," S&P credit analyst John Sugden said in a
statement.
Despite the fact that funding ratios on average continue to
weaken, S&P showed significant differences among individual
state plans. Some showed ratios with a decline of up to 13.2
percent and others an increase of as much as a 12 percent.
The five top performing states with funding ratios of
between 99.8 and 94.9 percent included Wisconsin, New York,
North Carolina, South Dakota and Washington, according to S&P.
The bottom five, with the lowest funding ratios, were
Illinois (45.4 percent), Connecticut (53.4 percent), Oklahoma
(55.9 percent), Louisiana (55.9 percent) and Kentucky (56.9
percent).
In the past, public pension funding ratios have been even
lower than today. The S&P report mentioned a Federal Reserve
study showing that in 1975, the aggregate funded ratio of public
pensions for states was 51 percent.
However, after having reached ratios above 100 percent by
2000, funding ratios fell sharply with losses in the stock
market in 2008 and 2009, and, in some cases, with actuarial
contributions below what was required.
This impact, though, should soon be over. A peek into next
year's data allowed S&P to conclude that the average funding
ratio would likely be little changed. For those 29 states that
already have data available for 2011, the funding ratio was 72.7
percent, up a touch from 72.6 percent in 2010.
PENSION OVERHAUL GATHERING STEAM
Given the current macroeconomic outlook, the improvements
seen so far should be short-lived, said the report.
Meanwhile, reforms are being implemented but will take time
to produce results.
"Pensions systems are undergoing the most significant level
of reform in decades, which we view as a credit positive," S&P
said. "For the most part, however, reform efforts will address
future benefits, and improvement in funding levels generally
will be gradual."
Not all the reforms will have equal results. The reforms
that are strictly applied to future employees will have limited
impact on current pension liabilities.
"Changes that affect current employees, such as reduction to
or eliminations of COLAs (cost of living adjustments) and
increased employee contributions are more likely to result in a
more immediate reduction of current liabilities and ARC
(actuarial required contribution)," the report said.
In this latter case, however, there is a higher possibility
that those reforms will be subjected to litigation.
Upcoming Governmental Accounting Standards Boards (GASB)
pension reporting and accounting changes are expected to be
voted upon as soon as Monday, June 25. Once approved, the
reforms will take some time to be implemented and may create
initial confusion, the report said.
"We believe that some of the changes to accounting and
actuarial assumptions could create reporting volatility and make
comparisons to historical funding levels a challenge, at least
in the near term," it added.
S&P said "it will continue to differentiate states' credit
profiles where liabilities are large and growing, contributions
are less then required, and there has been limited action on
reform initiatives."