FOREX-Pound clings near 2-week high on UK election day; euro awaits ECB
* Dollar falters vs yen, languishes near 7-week lows (Updates prices)
June 21 The decline in funding levels for U.S. state pension funds has slowed and funding in some cases is gradually improving, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Thursday.
"While there is some evidence of stabilization as we look into 2011 data, we expect that the future direction of pension funded ratios will be colored by the active debate over reform and reporting," said S&P credit analyst John Sugden in a statement.
* Dollar falters vs yen, languishes near 7-week lows (Updates prices)
DUBAI, June 8 Prices of Qatari credit default swaps, used to insure against the risk of a sovereign debt default, rose sharply early on Thursday after the country's credit rating was downgraded because of its diplomatic rift with other Gulf states.