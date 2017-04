Reuters Market Eye - The NSE Bank sub-index surged as much as 10.6 percent to hit a life high of 15,742.05 as state-run banks surged after election results showed the BJP and its allies headed for the biggest electoral victory the country has seen in 30 years.

Canara Bank (CNBK.NS) vaults 14 percent, Union Bank of India (UNBK.NS) jumps 9 percent, Indian Bank (INBA.NS) surges 9.1 percent and Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS) 11.6 percent.

Valuations at multi year lows, some of the state-run banks are available at 0.6-0.7 times of their book value, is also seen helping, dealers say.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)