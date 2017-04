Reuters Market Eye - State-run banks gain on continued speculation the government would consider selling some of its holdings and inject capital.

Domestic newswire Cogencis reported on Monday India was "seriously working" on a plan to transfer its equity in public sector banks to a holding company, citing an unnamed government official.

State Bank of India gains 3.3 percent, Canara Bank (CNBK.NS) surges 5.8 percent, while Bank of India (BOI.NS) rises 3.7 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)