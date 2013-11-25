Reuters Market Eye - Shares of state-run oil marketing companies gain after Brent crude drops more than $2 a barrel on Monday as supply fears ease following a breakthrough nuclear deal between world powers and Iran over the weekend.

Tough sanctions against Iran in the past two years have slashed exports from the OPEC member by more than half and cost Tehran billions of dollars in revenue losses a month, keeping Brent above $100 a barrel despite weak global demand.

Shares of Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) gain 2.4 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) surges 6 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) is up 4.8 pct percent.

