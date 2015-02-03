NEW YORK Feb 3 State Street Corp said
on Tuesday it has slashed management fees on 41 of its SPDR
exchange-traded funds, joining major ETF providers BlackRock Inc
and Vanguard in their efforts to lower fees as price
competition heats up.
The price cuts at State Street, which affect a range of
international and domestic equity and bond funds, come at a time
when cost has become an increasingly important factor for ETF
providers. Vanguard, which recently surpassed State Street to
become the No. 2 U.S. ETF provider, has been winning assets with
its razor-thin fees.
With the new price reductions, State Street's SPDR Barclays
Aggregate Bond ETF, for example, now has an expense
ratio of 0.1 percent, down from 0.21 percent. That brings the
fund closer to the range of the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF,
which both have an expense ratio of 0.08 percent.
State Street said the fee reductions are part of an ongoing
review process "to identify improvements that are beneficial to
investors."
"Competitive pricing is a core benefit to the SPDR ETF value
proposition," said James Ross, global head of SPDR ETFs at State
Street Global Advisors, the company's asset management business.
ETF assets have been flowing into Vanguard, long a leader in
low fees. It increased its U.S. market share to 21.3 percent at
the end of 2014, more than doubling its market share since 2008.
BlackRock, the largest ETF provider, has also been expanding
its "iShares Core" lineup of low-cost ETFs, a program it started
in October 2012 to compete with cheaper funds offered by other
providers. The company said on Monday it would
extend a partial fee waiver of annual management fees on certain
iShares funds in Canada.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Dan Grebler)