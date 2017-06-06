(Adds further details on case)
By Nate Raymond
BOSTON, June 6 A former State Street Corp
executive has agreed to plead guilty in connection with
a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on
billions of dollars of trades, according to court papers filed
on Tuesday.
Edward Pennings, a former senior managing director in State
Street's London office, has agreed to plead guilty to one court
of conspiring to commit wire fraud and securities fraud,
according to a plea agreement filed in federal court in Boston.
In addition, Richard Boomgaardt, who was head of State
Street's transition management desk for Europe, the Middle East
and Africa, was charged with one count of conspiring to commit
wire fraud and securities fraud.
Boomgaardt, who lives in the United Kingdom, was charged by
"information," a type of document that prosecutors usually use
in connection with defendants who intend to plead guilty. It was
unclear if he had reached a plea deal.
No plea hearing has been scheduled yet for Pennings, who
lives in the United Kingdom. Lawyers for Pennings and Boomgaardt
did not respond to requests for comment.
The former State Street executives are among three who have
been charged by U.S. prosecutors since April 2016 in connection
with the probe. The bank agreed in January to pay $64.6 million
to resolve related U.S. criminal and civil
investigations.
The case followed a 2014 settlement between State Street and
the UK Financial Conduct Authority in which the Boston-based
bank paid a fine of £22.9 million, or $38 million at the time,
for charging the six clients mark-ups on certain transactions.
Prosecutors said that from 2010 to 2011, Pennings,
Boomgaardt and Ross McLellan, a former executive vice president,
conspired to add secret commissions to fixed income and equity
trades performed for certain clients.
Prosecutors said the clients were using a State Street unit
that helps institutional customers move investments between
asset managers or liquidate large investment portfolios.
The commissions, which the former executives took steps to
hide, came on top of fees the clients agreed to pay despite
written instructions to the bank's traders that they should not
have to do so, prosecutors have said.
The clients included a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund,
a public pension fund in Dublin, Ireland, and a pension fund for
British government employees, according to court papers.
McLellan has pleaded not guilty to securities fraud and wire
fraud charges. His trial is scheduled for October.
The cases in U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts,
are U.S. v. McLellan, et al, No. 16-cr-10094, and U.S. v.
Boomgaardt, No. 17-cr-10167.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler
and Tom Brown)