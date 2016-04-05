(Adds comment from State Street, further details on case)
By Nate Raymond
April 5 U.S. prosecutors announced charges on
Tuesday against two former State Street Corp executives
for scheming to defraud six clients, including Irish and British
government pension funds, through secret commissions on billions
of dollars of trades.
Ross McLellan, a former State Street executive vice
president, was arrested on charges including securities fraud
and wire fraud contained in an indictment filed in federal court
in Boston, where the custody bank is based.
The indictment also charged Edward Pennings, a former senior
managing director at State Street who worked in the bank's
London office.
McLellan, 44, was arrested in Hingham, Massachusetts, where
he lives. Pennings, 45, is believed to be living overseas and
was not arrested, prosecutors said.
Martin Weinberg, McLellan's lawyer, said in a statement that
the evidence would show his client "committed no criminal acts
and had no criminal intent." He called the case "an
over-reaction to past failures to control practices on Wall
Street."
A lawyer for Pennings in a prior case did not respond to a
request for comment.
The case followed a 2014 settlement between State Street and
the UK Financial Conduct Authority in which the bank paid a fine
of £22.9 million (about $37.8 million) for charging the six
clients "substantial mark-ups" on certain transitions.
State Street said in a statement that it has been
cooperating with the U.S. investigation, and has "significantly
strengthened" the controls and reporting mechanisms within the
U.K. business unit at issue.
According to the indictment, McLellan, Pennings and others
conspired from 2010 to 2011 to add secret commissions to fixed
income and equity trades performed for the six clients of a unit
of the bank.
That unit helps institutional clients move their investments
between asset managers or liquidate large investment portfolios,
prosecutors said.
"With each trade, they chipped away at the savings of
thousands of retirees whose pensions they were charged with
safeguarding," Boston U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz said in a
statement.
The commissions came on top of fees the clients agreed to
pay and despite written instructions to the bank's traders that
the clients should not be charged trading commissions,
prosecutors said.
The clients affected included Irish and British government
pension funds and a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund, the
indictment said.
McLellan and Pennings took steps to hide the commissions,
prosecutors said. They said the scheme was discovered after one
client inquired in 2011 whether it had been overcharged.
The case is U.S. v. McLellan, U.S. District Court, District
of Massachusetts, no. 16-cr-10094.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Lisa Von Ahn and Dan Grebler)