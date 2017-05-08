BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Dave Ireland global head of defined contribution.
Ireland joins from Wellington Management, where he was director of defined contribution distribution. Prior to that, Ireland worked for more than 13 years at SSGA.
Based in Boston, he will report to Barry Smith, head of Americas institutional client group.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.