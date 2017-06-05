UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 5 Financial services provider State Street Corp named David Pagliaro as the head of State Street Global Exchange for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
Based in London, Pagliaro will report to John Plansky, global head of State Street Global Exchange and Liz Nolan, co-head of global services for EMEA.
Prior to joining State Street, Pagliaro worked for S&P Capital IQ for nine years. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 23 Hangcha Group Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up unit in the U.S. Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tAADsH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)