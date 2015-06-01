BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Q1 loss per share C$0.05
* Reports first quarter results; improving industry conditions drive increased activity
June 1 Financial services provider State Street Corp appointed Effie Datson global head of product for alternative investment solutions.
Datson joins from Deutsche Bank, where she was global co-head of hedge fund sales, State Street said.
Datson, based in London, will initially focus on expanding the global footprint of InfraHedge, State Street's $15 billion managed account platform, the company said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
* Northland Power delivers strong first quarter results and continues to reach milestones on growth initiatives