May 6 Financial services provider State Street Corp appointed Pieter De Jong head of State Street Global Services in the Netherlands.

Jong, who has over 30 years of experience in asset servicing and custody industry, was the chief operating officer of the firm's Edinburgh office for three years, State Street said.

Before joining State Street, he was a senior operations manager at ABN AMRO Asset Management in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)