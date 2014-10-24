BOSTON Oct 24 State Street Corp's said
on Friday that third-quarter profit beat Wall Street
expectations as fees rose, sending its shares up nearly 4
percent.
The Boston custody bank reported net income rose to $542
million, or $1.26 per share, from $531 million, or $1.17 per
share, in the same period a year ago.
On an operating basis that translated into earnings of $1.35
per share, up from $1.19 in the same period a year ago. The
result topped analysts' expectations of $1.21, according to
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In a note to investors RBC Capital Markets analyst Gerard
Cassidy said the results reflected "across-the-board strength."
State Street shares jumped $2.66 to $71.58 in the early
afternoon trading.
Revenue increased to $2.58 billion from $2.43 billion,
driven in part by a 9 percent gain in fees from servicing and
managing assets, which the bank said reflected higher equity
markets and new business.
The results were also helped by higher revenue from foreign
exchange trading, up 9.5 percent from a year earlier. State
Street Chief Executive Officer Jay Hooley said in an interview
the segment was helped by volatility in forex markets and that
the situation would likely remain, driven by the difference
between a recovering U.S. economy and a slowing one in Europe.
"My crystal ball says we should continue to see this
divergence, which should create volatility," he said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)