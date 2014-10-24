BOSTON Oct 24 State Street Corp's said on Friday that third-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations as fees rose, sending its shares up nearly 4 percent.

The Boston custody bank reported net income rose to $542 million, or $1.26 per share, from $531 million, or $1.17 per share, in the same period a year ago.

On an operating basis that translated into earnings of $1.35 per share, up from $1.19 in the same period a year ago. The result topped analysts' expectations of $1.21, according to analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In a note to investors RBC Capital Markets analyst Gerard Cassidy said the results reflected "across-the-board strength." State Street shares jumped $2.66 to $71.58 in the early afternoon trading.

Revenue increased to $2.58 billion from $2.43 billion, driven in part by a 9 percent gain in fees from servicing and managing assets, which the bank said reflected higher equity markets and new business.

The results were also helped by higher revenue from foreign exchange trading, up 9.5 percent from a year earlier. State Street Chief Executive Officer Jay Hooley said in an interview the segment was helped by volatility in forex markets and that the situation would likely remain, driven by the difference between a recovering U.S. economy and a slowing one in Europe.

"My crystal ball says we should continue to see this divergence, which should create volatility," he said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)