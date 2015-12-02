BOSTON Dec 2 State Street Corp's asset
management arm on Wednesday launched its first fossil-fuel free
exchange-traded fund, citing investors' concerns over climate
change.
The ETF is among the first of its kind offered in the United
States, as climate activists encourage mainstream investors to
steer clear of oil, gas and coal stocks.
State Street Global Advisors, which launched the fund, is
the No. 3 U.S. ETF provider with about $419 billion in assets
under management, according to Morningstar Inc.
"Motivated by concerns surrounding climate change, a growing
number of our clients are seeking solutions that can help them
divest from fossil fuel reserves while maintaining their
strategic asset allocations," said James Ross, who heads State
Street's SPDR ETF business.
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF will hold
stocks in Standard & Poor's 500 companies that are not involved
in coal, oil or gas. The ETF was developed with the Natural
Resources Defense Council, which State Street described as a
"cornerstone investor" in the fund.
Investors are focusing on climate risk as world leaders
gather in Paris to hash out an agreement to rein in global
warming.
Environmental activist group 350.org and NGO Divest-Invest
said on the sidelines of the talks on Wednesday that more than
500 institutions around the world holding $3.4 trillion in
assets have made commitments to divest fossil fuels, from 181
institutions representing $50 billion in 2014.
Climate funds are a relatively new tool for environmentally
minded investors, and remain a tiny part of the $30
trillion-plus mutual fund universe.
U.S. investment company Etho Capital launched an ETF similar
to State Street's earlier this year, the Etho Climate Leadership
exchange-traded fund. The ETF tracks the performance of some 400
U.S. companies outside the fossil fuels industry.
Dozens of other climate-focused mutual funds are available
to investors in Europe and Asia, though several of the biggest
have stakes in traditional oil and gas companies, according to
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Richard Chang)