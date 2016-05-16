May 16 State Street Corp is nearing a
deal to pay more than $500 million to end long-running
investigations over allegations that the custody bank
dishonestly overcharged clients on currency transactions, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
The deal is likely to resolve claims by the U.S. Justice and
Labor departments and the Securities and Exchange Commission as
well as lawsuits lodged by clients including pension funds, the
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The lawsuits accuse Boston-based State Street of promising
to execute foreign exchange trades for clients at market prices,
but instead using inaccurate or fake rates that included hidden
markups, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1ZY0nrO)
In an administrative complaint last month, Massachusetts'
top securities regulator, William Galvin, accused a unit of
State Street of overcharging its clients.
Galvin's complaint alleged that State Street routinely
concealed markups to clients and earned hundreds of millions of
extra dollars in what it described as "a dishonest and pervasive
culture of overbilling."
State Street did not immediately respond to requests by
Reuters for comment.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)