BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
KOLKATA, India May 18 State Bank of India , the country's top lender, expects a growth of 16 percent to 18 percent in credit demand in the fiscal year that started on April 1, its chairman said on Friday.
The state-run bank does not see a sharp deterioration in its asset quality, Pratip Chaudhuri told reporters, after it posted better-than-expected net profit for the quarter ended March 31, helped by a drop in provisions for bad loans. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.