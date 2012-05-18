* Q4 net profit 40.5 bln rupees vs 36 bln poll estimate
* Drop in provisions for bad loans boosts earnings
* Expects 16-18 percent loan growth fiscal 2013
* Shares rise 5 percent after results
(Recasts, adds chairman and comments)
By Swati Pandey
KOLKATA, India, May 18 State Bank of India
, the country's top lender, reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit and expects asset
quality to improve further as it focuses on restructuring some
corporate debt and boosts credit recovery mechanisms.
The state-run bank, which posted record profit in the March
quarter, expects growth of 16 percent to 18 percent in loan
demand in the fiscal year that started April 1, chairman Pratip
Chaudhuri said.
Indian banks are seeing a surge in restructuring of company
loans as slowing economic growth hits borrowers' ability to
repay debts. As part of the process, banks negotiate relaxed
repayment terms with struggling borrowers.
Non-performing, or bad, loans at Indian banks increased to
2.9 percent of the total book at end-December, up from 2.3
percent in March 2011, according to central bank data. Rating
agency CRISIL expects it to rise to 3.2 percent by March 2013.
"Restructuring has helped in controlling slippages. We have
to live with these high restructurings today and look for
recoveries tomorrow," Chaudhuri said. "We have declared war on
NPAs (non-performing assets) and we seem to be winning."
SBI is seeing some "stress" on its mid-sized corporate loan
portfolio, which accounts for 19 percent of its credit book, and
will be cautious in lending more to such clients, he said.
The bank, in which the government is a majority shareholder,
reported net profit of 40.5 billion rupees ($738 million) for
its fiscal fourth quarter ended March, up from 209 million
rupees a year earlier.
The bank was expected to post a profit of 36 billion rupees,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net interest income in the
March quarter rose about 44 percent to 115.9 billion rupees.
It set aside 28.37 billion rupees for bad loans in the March
quarter, nearly 13 percent less than in the same period a year
earlier, and compared with an 85 percent jump in provisions in
the December quarter.
"In the case of SBI, most of the pain seems behind them and
from here on the bank should be able to maintain healthy
profitability relative to its peers," Vaibhav Agrawal, a banking
sector analyst with Angel Broking, said.
Shares in SBI, valued at nearly $24 billion, ended nearly 5
percent higher, their biggest single-day gain in more than two
months, to 1,940.55 rupees, helping the broader Mumbai market
recoup its losses and close 0.5 percent higher.
SBI stock slumped 42 percent in 2011 on worries about
worsening asset quality, as the central bank raised interest
rates 13 times between March 2010 and October 2011 to contain
price pressures.
Agrawal said the shares, which trade at 8.8 times one-year
forward earnings, compared with 11.6 for No. 2 lender ICICI Bank
, was "cheaply valued" and could rise about 25 percent
over a 12-month period.
Loan demand in India is expected to pick up this year after
the central bank cut its benchmark lending rate in April to help
revive an economy that slowed to 6.1 percent in the three months
to December, the weakest annual pace in almost three years.
The Reserve Bank of India, the country's central bank,
expects loans to grow 17 percent in 2012/13, against 13 percent
a year earlier.
SBI's loan book grew to 8.7 trillion rupees at the end of
March, up 14.5 percent from a year earlier. The net interest
margin, a key gauge of profitability, rose to 3.89 percent in
the March quarter from 3.07 percent a year ago.
SBI, which has given loans to some of India's most troubled
borrowers including Kingfisher Airlines, said its net
non-performing assets stood at 1.82 percent of total loans at
the end of March, from 2.22 percent at end-December.
The bank was downgraded by Moody's Investors Service in
October because of its thin capital base and worsening asset
quality. The Indian government pumped 79 billion rupees into the
bank in March through a preferential allotment of shares.
($1=54.8 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David Hulmes)