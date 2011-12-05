MUMBAI, Dec 5 Seven Indian states raised a total of 43.00 billion rupees as planned via 10-year state development loans, the central bank said in a statement on Monday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: Sl. State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted No. Amount Accepted Yield Average (Rs. (Rs. (per Yield Crore) Crore) cent) (per cent) 1 Goa 100.00 100.00 9.02 9.0158 2 J&K 500.00 500.00 9.06 9.0248 3 Kerala 800.00 800.00 9.03 8.9999 4 Rajasthan 500.00 500.00 9.02 9.0035 5 Uttarakhand 150.00 150.00 9.05 9.0353 6 Uttar Pradesh 1000.00 1000.00 9.02 8.9911 7 West Bengal 1250.00 1250.00 9.04 9.0028 Total 4300.00 4300.00 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)