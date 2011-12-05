MUMBAI, Dec 5 Seven Indian states raised a
total of 43.00 billion rupees as planned via 10-year state
development loans, the central bank said in a statement on
Monday.
The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as
follows:
Sl. State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted
No. Amount Accepted Yield Average
(Rs. (Rs. (per Yield
Crore) Crore) cent) (per
cent)
1 Goa 100.00 100.00 9.02 9.0158
2 J&K 500.00 500.00 9.06 9.0248
3 Kerala 800.00 800.00 9.03 8.9999
4 Rajasthan 500.00 500.00 9.02 9.0035
5 Uttarakhand 150.00 150.00 9.05 9.0353
6 Uttar Pradesh 1000.00 1000.00 9.02 8.9911
7 West Bengal 1250.00 1250.00 9.04 9.0028
Total 4300.00 4300.00
