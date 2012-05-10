* Norway pension fund had $610 billion invested at end March
* Norway disagrees with way Greek debt swap was handled
* Fund has cut euro-denominated debt holdings below 39 pct
(Recasts with Norges Bank comments clarifying report)
FRANKFURT, May 10 Norway's $610 billion oil fund
has cut its exposure to euro-denominated debt to below 39
percent of its overall bond holdings, the fund told Reuters on
Thursday.
The fund was commenting after a report in German newspaper
Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung which said that the fund was
cutting its sovereign debt holdings, quoting Yngve Slyngstad,
the chief executive of Norges Bank Investment Management, which
administers Norway's Statens pensjonsfond.
"It should read euro-denominated debt, not euro zone
sovereign debt," Norges Bank Investment Management said in an
e-mailed statement on Thursday.
"The fund's investments in euro-denominated bonds, including
government bonds and other types of bonds denominated in euros,
were reduced to 39 percent of the fixed-income holdings at the
end of the first quarter 2012, from 43 percent at the end of
2011," it said, adding it has reduced this share further since
then.
The fund is Europe's biggest equity investor. The value of
the fund stood at 3.496 trillion Norwegian crowns ($609 billion)
on March 31, up from 3.312 trillion at the end of December.
In March the fund was told by the Norwegian finance ministry
to rebalance its portfolio.
At the time the Norwegian finance ministry said the
proportion of its European investments in equity, fixed income
and real estate will be reduced to 41 percent from 54 percent
"gradually, over time", while the Asia-Pacific share will rise
to 19 percent from 11 percent.
The fund took part in the Greek government bond exchange as
part of Athens' rescue even though it voted against the bond
restructuring - the largest in history - because it opposed the
special treatment given to the ECB and wanted bondholders to be
treated equally.
"It is very problematic that institutional investors from
the euro zone got preferential treatment when compared to
private investors," Slyngstad told the paper.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by
Jason Neely and Greg Mahlich)