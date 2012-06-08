June 8 State regulators are, once again, trying to defend their turf.

A U.S. bill, if approved, could force them to answer to a private regulator that would have authority over thousands of investment advisers now overseen by states. T h at, say state regulators, would curb the independence and flexibility they need to do their jobs.

The Investment Advisers Oversight Act of 2012, debated in a hearing this week, would require most investment advisers to register with a national self regulatory organization.

The two federal lawmakers who proposed it believe that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which supervises federally-registered investment advisers, lacks the resources to be effective.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Spencer Bachus, a Republican from Alabama, and Rep. Carolyn McCarthy, a Democrat from New York, want more than 17,000 state-registered advisers to join the self-regulatory organization. While state regulators may continue to check up on those advisers, they too would be accountable to the private industry regulator.

That means there would be an annual conference in which the private regulator would determine if states are meeting its examination standards. A report to Congress would follow.

Concerns about encroaching on state turf were among the heated issues debated by the securities industry and regulators before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. It is not the first time that state securities regulators have tried to protect their power over business in their own backyards.

Earlier this year state regulators unsuccessfully fought another law that prevents them from screening new types of Internet-based securities offerings before they are sold to the public. Federal law has also long excluded them from reviewing certain unregistered securities offerings.

Now, they are gearing up for what could be another long fight.

The flexibility that states have to protect investors "should not be supplanted by a federally-mandated 'one-size-fits-all' standard," said John Morgan, Texas Securities Commissioner in prepared testimony on behalf of the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) an organization of state regulators.

His solution: leave state-registered advisers out of the self-regulatory organization.

FOUR-YEAR WINDOW

This week's debate over the legislation occurred during the same month states are becoming responsible for overseeing an additional 2400 mid-sized advisers that were previously registered with the SEC. The Dod d-Frank Act req uired advisers who manage between $25 million and $100 million in assets to make the switch, in part because the SEC lacked the resources to examine smaller advisers.

An industry regulator, however, would also become part of the mix if the new bill in Congress were to be approved. State regulators would have to examine each of their advisers at least once every four years. If they do not, the self-regulator could step-in to take over the examination process.

That could be helpful to a few states that may want to enlist the self-regulator's services to ramp up their own examination programs, Morgan said. But the requirement, otherwise, "ignores the reality that investment advisers vary significantly in the size and types of businesses they conduct," Morgan said.

Advisers who develop financial plans but do not manage client money may require less frequent exams than those who manage substantial portfolios, Morgan said.

Most states already examine advisers every four years, on average, and regulators need to hone in on the bigger risks, Morgan said.

CONSTITUTIONAL CONCERNS

State regulators and legal experts are also questioning if it's even legal to require states to report to a private, industry-funded corporation.

Most troubling to them: the annual conference in which the regulator would determine whether states are meeting its exam standards.

The mandatory conference may be an unconstitutional violation of states' rights, according to Ernest Young, a professor at Duke University School of Law in Durham, North Carolina.

A law that "subordinates" state regulators to a private entity, even one that carries out a federal requirement, is "highly unusual," Young wrote in a letter to Bachus and House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Barney Frank.

Lawmakers, however, may be able to eliminate those concerns by requiring a different method for states to report on their exams, said Barbara Roper, director of investor protection for the Consumer Federation of America.

Roper said they may be able to report the information directly to the SEC, and that the added layer of investor protection from a self regulatory organization may be beneficial to investors, especially during challenging economic times, she said.

"We have the states' assurances that they have adequate resources (for conducting exams)," Roper said. "But I worry that is not necessarily the case in every state." (Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Walden Siew and Andrew Hay)