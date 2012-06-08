June 8 State regulators are, once again, trying
to defend their turf.
A U.S. bill, if approved, could force them to answer to a
private regulator that would have authority over thousands of
investment advisers now overseen by states. T h at, say state
regulators, would curb the independence and flexibility they
need to do their jobs.
The Investment Advisers Oversight Act of 2012, debated in a
hearing this week, would require most investment advisers to
register with a national self regulatory organization.
The two federal lawmakers who proposed it believe that the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which supervises
federally-registered investment advisers, lacks the resources to
be effective.
House Financial Services Committee Chairman Spencer Bachus,
a Republican from Alabama, and Rep. Carolyn McCarthy, a Democrat
from New York, want more than 17,000 state-registered advisers
to join the self-regulatory organization. While state regulators
may continue to check up on those advisers, they too would be
accountable to the private industry regulator.
That means there would be an annual conference in which the
private regulator would determine if states are meeting its
examination standards. A report to Congress would follow.
Concerns about encroaching on state turf were among the
heated issues debated by the securities industry and regulators
before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. It
is not the first time that state securities regulators have
tried to protect their power over business in their own
backyards.
Earlier this year state regulators unsuccessfully fought
another law that prevents them from screening new types of
Internet-based securities offerings before they are sold to the
public. Federal law has also long excluded them from reviewing
certain unregistered securities offerings.
Now, they are gearing up for what could be another long
fight.
The flexibility that states have to protect investors
"should not be supplanted by a federally-mandated
'one-size-fits-all' standard," said John Morgan, Texas
Securities Commissioner in prepared testimony on behalf of the
North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) an
organization of state regulators.
His solution: leave state-registered advisers out of the
self-regulatory organization.
FOUR-YEAR WINDOW
This week's debate over the legislation occurred during the
same month states are becoming responsible for overseeing an
additional 2400 mid-sized advisers that were previously
registered with the SEC. The Dod d-Frank Act req uired advisers
who manage between $25 million and $100 million in assets to
make the switch, in part because the SEC lacked the resources to
examine smaller advisers.
An industry regulator, however, would also become part of
the mix if the new bill in Congress were to be approved. State
regulators would have to examine each of their advisers at least
once every four years. If they do not, the self-regulator could
step-in to take over the examination process.
That could be helpful to a few states that may want to
enlist the self-regulator's services to ramp up their own
examination programs, Morgan said. But the requirement,
otherwise, "ignores the reality that investment advisers vary
significantly in the size and types of businesses they conduct,"
Morgan said.
Advisers who develop financial plans but do not manage
client money may require less frequent exams than those who
manage substantial portfolios, Morgan said.
Most states already examine advisers every four years, on
average, and regulators need to hone in on the bigger risks,
Morgan said.
CONSTITUTIONAL CONCERNS
State regulators and legal experts are also questioning if
it's even legal to require states to report to a private,
industry-funded corporation.
Most troubling to them: the annual conference in which the
regulator would determine whether states are meeting its exam
standards.
The mandatory conference may be an unconstitutional
violation of states' rights, according to Ernest Young, a
professor at Duke University School of Law in Durham, North
Carolina.
A law that "subordinates" state regulators to a private
entity, even one that carries out a federal requirement, is
"highly unusual," Young wrote in a letter to Bachus and House
Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Barney Frank.
Lawmakers, however, may be able to eliminate those concerns
by requiring a different method for states to report on their
exams, said Barbara Roper, director of investor protection for
the Consumer Federation of America.
Roper said they may be able to report the information
directly to the SEC, and that the added layer of investor
protection from a self regulatory organization may be beneficial
to investors, especially during challenging economic times, she
said.
"We have the states' assurances that they have adequate
resources (for conducting exams)," Roper said. "But I worry that
is not necessarily the case in every state."
