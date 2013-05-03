May 3 U.S. state securities regulators on Friday
urged the SEC to prohibit Wall Street brokerages from requiring
customers to settle legal disputes through arbitration, which
prevents customers from going to court, joining a chorus of
groups opposing such clauses.
The North American Securities Administrators Association
(NASAA), in a letter to the chairman of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, Mary Jo White, urged the agency to insure
that investors have "meaningful remedies and a choice of forums"
in which to resolve disputes with brokerages.
"It has been our longstanding position that the 'take it or
leave it' approach represented by these mandatory clauses is
harmful to investors," A. Heath Abshure, president of NASAA, a
Washington-based organization whose members are mostly U.S.
state securities regulators, wrote in the letter.
A flurry of organizations sent letters to the SEC this week
voicing opposition to forced arbitration agreements that
brokerages typically require customers to sign when they open
accounts.
Under such agreements, disputes are typically heard in the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's arbitration unit.
Customers are prohibited from suing in court. Some investment
advisers that register with states or the SEC are also using the
agreements, according to state regulators.
Critics say the agreements erode customers' legal rights and
can lead to rulings against investors.
Unlike lawsuits, arbitrations are binding on both parties
and typically offer no recourse of an appeal.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law gives the SEC the
authority to restrict or prohibit the use of arbitration
agreements, but the agency has not exercised that power.
An SEC spokesman declined to comment specifically about the
letter because the agency has not responded yet. He added that
the SEC shares an interest in the issue as a general matter.
The securities industry has defended the arbitration system.
"It's faster and cheaper than court, and it delivers fair,
transparent and merit-based outcomes for all investors," said
Ira Hammerman, general counsel for the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association. Eliminating the mandatory
agreements would erode many of those benefits, Hammerman said in
a statement.
On Monday, a group of 37 federal lawmakers led by Senator Al
Franken, a Democrat of Minnesota, also sent a letter to the SEC
asking it to exercise its authority.
On Thursday, 16 consumer and investor groups wrote a similar
letter to the SEC. They include the Public Citizen and Consumer
Federation of America, as well as AARP, which lobbies on behalf
of older Americans.
The letters expressed concern about a 2011 move by Charles
Schwab Corp that expanded mandatory arbitration clauses
in its customer contracts to include class-action waivers.
FINRA filed a disciplinary case against Schwab last year
alleging the class action waiver violated its rule. A hearing
panel, in February, upheld the clause. [ID: nL2N0DH1VZ].
FINRA is appealing the ruling to the National Adjudicatory
Council, its appellate body.