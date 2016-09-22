WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Thirty-five U.S. states and
the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit on Thursday against
opioid drug maker Indivior alleging it tried to keep
generic versions of a drug off the market.
British-based Indivior, which was spun off from Reckitt
Benckiser in 2014, is the maker of Suboxone, a drug used
to treat patients addicted to heroin and other painkillers.
The lawsuit by the states alleged that Indivior took steps
to get patients to switch to a dissolvable oral strip version of
Suboxone.
