BOSTON, July 17 State Street Corp's $550
million acquisition of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's hedge
fund administration business won't add to earnings on a
generally accepted accounting principles basis until 2014 or
2015, top executives said on Tuesday.
"The deal on a GAAP basis is slightly dilutive currently,"
State Street Chief Financial Officer Ed Resch said on a
conference all. "It will turn to be accretive out in 2014, 2015,
in that time frame."
State Street Chief Executive Jay Hooley also said the
Boston-based custody bank's plan to buy back stock could be
"interrupted" by other possible acquisitions.
"We plan to continue to execute the buyback; but should
other acquisition opportunities come along, we would evaluate
those from a standpoint of shareholder return versus continuing
to buy back our stock based on what's outstanding and where the
stock is trading," Hooley said on a conference call. "So our
plan is to continue it, but it could be interrupted by other
possible acquisition opportunities."