(Adds comment from State Street CEO Jay Hooley, details on
financial results, updates share price)
By Tim McLaughlin and David Henry
BOSTON Jan 25 State Street Corp on
Wednesday reported a 3.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter revenue
and said it lost more than $1 trillion in custody assets to
JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc, sending State Street stock
tumbling as much as 7.5 percent.
State Street is the world's No. 2 custody bank with $28.8
trillion in assets under custody and administration, behind Bank
of New York Mellon Corp. But the figure could shrink by
more than 3 percent after JPMorgan said on Wednesday it was
chosen by BlackRock Inc to be custodian for more than $1
trillion in assets being serviced by Boston-based State Street.
"We're disappointed," State Street Chief Executive Officer
Jay Hooley told Reuters. "But our relationship with BlackRock is
still very global and growth oriented" as it continues to
service BlackRock iShares exchange-traded fund assets.
Hooley said asset managers are consolidating the number of
custody providers in a move to lower costs. He said BlackRock is
an exception, given that it manages more than $5 trillion in
assets, the largest amount held by any financial institution in
the world. He said BlackRock wanted to diversify its custody
base.
"I view it as a kind of one-time recalibration of their
service providers," Hooley said.
State Street has been BlackRock's custodian since 1988. Over
the years, the two companies have grown together on a global
scale and been "joined at the hip," as Hooley said on a
conference call with analysts and investors.
State Street also reported fourth-quarter revenue totaled
$2.53 billion, down 3.4 percent from a year earlier. Earnings
rose 2 percent to $557 million from $547 million a year ago.
Assets under custody and administration declined 1.4 percent
in the quarter from $29.18 billion in the third quarter. It
will take about 18 months for the BlackRock assets to be moved
to JPMorgan's platform.
For JPMorgan, the deal is more of a feather in its cap than
a windfall to its bottom line. JPMorgan's assets under custody,
which it pegged at $20.5 trillion at the end of December, were
boosted by about 5 percent.
The new business is expected to add tens of millions of
dollars in annual revenue, and be included in the company's
securities services unit, which last year had about $3.6 billion
in revenue. JPMorgan's total reported revenue for the entire
company was $95.7 billion in 2016 and net income was $24.7
billion.
Still, the deal is the kind of prize sought by Daniel Pinto,
JPMorgan's chief executive officer for corporate and investment
banking.
Pinto, speaking to investors in February, named custody and
fund services as one of his most important business lines and a
focus of management attention "with technology being at the core
of it."
Executives at State Street, meanwhile, said on a conference
call the loss of BlackRock assets is not part of a broader
trend. The bank said it won $1.4 trillion in new asset servicing
commitments in 2016.
The developments unsettled investors. State Street shares
tumbled to $74.45 at the opening bell, before recovering some of
the lost ground, rising to $77.56, off 3.7 percent.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston and David Henry in New
York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)