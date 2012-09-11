BOSTON, Sept 11 State Street Corp
miscalculated a key capital ratio under proposed Basel III rules
and now estimates it is higher than previously announced, the
company's chairman and chief executive said Tuesday.
State Street CEO Jay Hooley said the company has revised its
estimated Basel III tier 1 common ratio to 11 percent from 9.8
percent, as of June 30. He made his remarks at a Barclays
investment conference.
Hooley said the company "misapplied a certain data point"
under proposed rules to implement the Basel III capital
standards in the United States. Earlier this year, the Federal
Reserve published 830 pages of notices of proposed rule-making
to implement Basel III. The rules are not final yet.
State Street Chief Financial Officer Ed Resch said the
company miscalculated the key capital ratio by applying a higher
than appropriate increase in risk-weighted assets.